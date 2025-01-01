About this product
What is OG Kush THCa Flower Strain?
OG Kush THCa Flower Strain, often recognized as the backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, emerged from Florida in the early '90s. This revered strain is a hybrid born from an intriguing mix of a Northern California strain with the legendary Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and a Hindu Kush from Amsterdam.
Known for its complex terpene profile, OG Kush offers an aroma that's an intricate blend of fuel, skunk, and spice, making it instantly recognizable.
OG Kush Terpenes
The distinct scent of OG Kush can be attributed to its rich terpene composition:
Myrcene: Provides the earthy base notes, contributing to its relaxing effects.
Limonene: Adds a citrus twist, uplifting the spirits and providing a burst of energy.
Caryophyllene: Delivers a peppery kick, potentially offering anti-inflammatory benefits.
This combination not only defines the strain's signature scent but also enhances its therapeutic potential
OG Kush Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 23.73%
Total Cannabinoids: 24.51%
D9-THC: 0.27%
OG Kush THCA Strain Effects
OG Kush is celebrated for:
- Balanced High: It delivers a euphoric cerebral buzz ideal for creative thinking or social interactions, followed by a comforting body relaxation, making it perfect for late afternoon or evening use.
- Stress Relief: Widely used for its ability to alleviate stress, it helps users unwind after a long day.
- Mood Enhancement: Known to lift spirits, it's often turned to for a boost in mood or to combat feelings of anxiety.
- Complex Flavor Profile: Users enjoy the lemon-pine-fuel taste that's both uplifting and grounding
Genotype: Chemdawg x Hindu Kush
Phenotype: OG Kush
OG Kush THCa Flower Strain, often recognized as the backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, emerged from Florida in the early '90s. This revered strain is a hybrid born from an intriguing mix of a Northern California strain with the legendary Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and a Hindu Kush from Amsterdam.
Known for its complex terpene profile, OG Kush offers an aroma that's an intricate blend of fuel, skunk, and spice, making it instantly recognizable.
OG Kush Terpenes
The distinct scent of OG Kush can be attributed to its rich terpene composition:
Myrcene: Provides the earthy base notes, contributing to its relaxing effects.
Limonene: Adds a citrus twist, uplifting the spirits and providing a burst of energy.
Caryophyllene: Delivers a peppery kick, potentially offering anti-inflammatory benefits.
This combination not only defines the strain's signature scent but also enhances its therapeutic potential
OG Kush Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 23.73%
Total Cannabinoids: 24.51%
D9-THC: 0.27%
OG Kush THCA Strain Effects
OG Kush is celebrated for:
- Balanced High: It delivers a euphoric cerebral buzz ideal for creative thinking or social interactions, followed by a comforting body relaxation, making it perfect for late afternoon or evening use.
- Stress Relief: Widely used for its ability to alleviate stress, it helps users unwind after a long day.
- Mood Enhancement: Known to lift spirits, it's often turned to for a boost in mood or to combat feelings of anxiety.
- Complex Flavor Profile: Users enjoy the lemon-pine-fuel taste that's both uplifting and grounding
Genotype: Chemdawg x Hindu Kush
Phenotype: OG Kush
Fulfillment
About this product
What is OG Kush THCa Flower Strain?
OG Kush THCa Flower Strain, often recognized as the backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, emerged from Florida in the early '90s. This revered strain is a hybrid born from an intriguing mix of a Northern California strain with the legendary Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and a Hindu Kush from Amsterdam.
Known for its complex terpene profile, OG Kush offers an aroma that's an intricate blend of fuel, skunk, and spice, making it instantly recognizable.
OG Kush Terpenes
The distinct scent of OG Kush can be attributed to its rich terpene composition:
Myrcene: Provides the earthy base notes, contributing to its relaxing effects.
Limonene: Adds a citrus twist, uplifting the spirits and providing a burst of energy.
Caryophyllene: Delivers a peppery kick, potentially offering anti-inflammatory benefits.
This combination not only defines the strain's signature scent but also enhances its therapeutic potential
OG Kush Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 23.73%
Total Cannabinoids: 24.51%
D9-THC: 0.27%
OG Kush THCA Strain Effects
OG Kush is celebrated for:
- Balanced High: It delivers a euphoric cerebral buzz ideal for creative thinking or social interactions, followed by a comforting body relaxation, making it perfect for late afternoon or evening use.
- Stress Relief: Widely used for its ability to alleviate stress, it helps users unwind after a long day.
- Mood Enhancement: Known to lift spirits, it's often turned to for a boost in mood or to combat feelings of anxiety.
- Complex Flavor Profile: Users enjoy the lemon-pine-fuel taste that's both uplifting and grounding
Genotype: Chemdawg x Hindu Kush
Phenotype: OG Kush
OG Kush THCa Flower Strain, often recognized as the backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, emerged from Florida in the early '90s. This revered strain is a hybrid born from an intriguing mix of a Northern California strain with the legendary Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and a Hindu Kush from Amsterdam.
Known for its complex terpene profile, OG Kush offers an aroma that's an intricate blend of fuel, skunk, and spice, making it instantly recognizable.
OG Kush Terpenes
The distinct scent of OG Kush can be attributed to its rich terpene composition:
Myrcene: Provides the earthy base notes, contributing to its relaxing effects.
Limonene: Adds a citrus twist, uplifting the spirits and providing a burst of energy.
Caryophyllene: Delivers a peppery kick, potentially offering anti-inflammatory benefits.
This combination not only defines the strain's signature scent but also enhances its therapeutic potential
OG Kush Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 23.73%
Total Cannabinoids: 24.51%
D9-THC: 0.27%
OG Kush THCA Strain Effects
OG Kush is celebrated for:
- Balanced High: It delivers a euphoric cerebral buzz ideal for creative thinking or social interactions, followed by a comforting body relaxation, making it perfect for late afternoon or evening use.
- Stress Relief: Widely used for its ability to alleviate stress, it helps users unwind after a long day.
- Mood Enhancement: Known to lift spirits, it's often turned to for a boost in mood or to combat feelings of anxiety.
- Complex Flavor Profile: Users enjoy the lemon-pine-fuel taste that's both uplifting and grounding
Genotype: Chemdawg x Hindu Kush
Phenotype: OG Kush
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
Notice a problem?Report this item