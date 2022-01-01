1 gram - Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge. High in minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, CBC, and varin cannabinoids such as CBDv, THCv. We only source the best of the best extract and organic CO2 extracted hemp / cannabis derived terpenes to create a superior smoke and taste. OG Kush is a classic indica strain with a distinct sweet-citrus Kush flavor. Filled in an ALL CERAMIC cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience all the way to the finish.



Contains Purely Extract & Organic Terpenes.



No additives. No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E/etc.



Full panel tested for heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents,



*All cartridges are filled with a pneumatic veterinary syringe designed for administering accurate medicinal doses. The cartridges are filled with 1 gram of material precisely. Given the all-ceramic cartridge type the coil absorbs .1-.2 grams, causing empty space inside the cartridge at the top. Going forward we will fill all cartridges with 1.1-1.2 grams of material to "fill" the cartridge as much as possible to the top for aesthetic reasons. This batch has been discounted 20%+ to accommodate. However, All cartridges are still measured at the calculated 1 gram.



CBD: 40.71%



CBG: 4.97%



CBN: 4.99%



CBC: 7.24%



Exo-THC: 8.27%



THCvA: 7.39%



CBDv: 1.27%



D9-THC: 0.21%



Total Cannabinoids: 75.87%



Terpenes: 5.42%