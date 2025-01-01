About this product
Oil Spill Strain Highlights
Type: Evenly balanced hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Parent Strains: Triple Kush × Royal Kush
Appearance: Small, rounded buds with dusty green tones, neon and blue undertones.
Flavors: Diesel, grape, earthy, with a spicy herbal finish
Aroma: Fruity spice blended with earthy diesel and herbal notes
THCa Levels: 21.78%
Effects: Euphoric, energetic, calming, uplifting, and hunger-inducing with a slow-building onset
Oil Spill Strain Cannabinoids
This strain is packed with a diverse range of cannabinoids, delivering a clean, potent THCa experience tailored for both relaxation and relief—without overwhelming intensity.
THCa : 21.78%
Delta 9 THC - 0.09%
Total Cannabinoids: 22.81%
Oil Spill Strain Terpenes
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Oil Spill THCa Effects
Expect a slow-building high that starts in the background and gradually takes over:
Euphoric mental uplift
Energetic yet calm mindset
Relaxed body sensation without couch-lock
Boosts appetite
Helps with fatigue and low mood
A great choice when you want to stay grounded while feeling elevated.
Genotype
Triple Kush × Royal Kush — Kush-dominant lineage known for balanced body relaxation and mood-lifting clarity.
Phenotype
Oil Spill buds are small and rounded with dusty green tones, bright neon accents, and subtle blue undertones.
Each nug is threaded with deep amber hairs and coated in clear crystal trichomes. The texture is sticky with thick, syrupy resin that speaks to its high terpene content and potency.
Type: Evenly balanced hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Parent Strains: Triple Kush × Royal Kush
Appearance: Small, rounded buds with dusty green tones, neon and blue undertones.
Flavors: Diesel, grape, earthy, with a spicy herbal finish
Aroma: Fruity spice blended with earthy diesel and herbal notes
THCa Levels: 21.78%
Effects: Euphoric, energetic, calming, uplifting, and hunger-inducing with a slow-building onset
Oil Spill Strain Cannabinoids
This strain is packed with a diverse range of cannabinoids, delivering a clean, potent THCa experience tailored for both relaxation and relief—without overwhelming intensity.
THCa : 21.78%
Delta 9 THC - 0.09%
Total Cannabinoids: 22.81%
Oil Spill Strain Terpenes
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Oil Spill THCa Effects
Expect a slow-building high that starts in the background and gradually takes over:
Euphoric mental uplift
Energetic yet calm mindset
Relaxed body sensation without couch-lock
Boosts appetite
Helps with fatigue and low mood
A great choice when you want to stay grounded while feeling elevated.
Genotype
Triple Kush × Royal Kush — Kush-dominant lineage known for balanced body relaxation and mood-lifting clarity.
Phenotype
Oil Spill buds are small and rounded with dusty green tones, bright neon accents, and subtle blue undertones.
Each nug is threaded with deep amber hairs and coated in clear crystal trichomes. The texture is sticky with thick, syrupy resin that speaks to its high terpene content and potency.
Fulfillment
About this product
Oil Spill Strain Highlights
Type: Evenly balanced hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Parent Strains: Triple Kush × Royal Kush
Appearance: Small, rounded buds with dusty green tones, neon and blue undertones.
Flavors: Diesel, grape, earthy, with a spicy herbal finish
Aroma: Fruity spice blended with earthy diesel and herbal notes
THCa Levels: 21.78%
Effects: Euphoric, energetic, calming, uplifting, and hunger-inducing with a slow-building onset
Oil Spill Strain Cannabinoids
This strain is packed with a diverse range of cannabinoids, delivering a clean, potent THCa experience tailored for both relaxation and relief—without overwhelming intensity.
THCa : 21.78%
Delta 9 THC - 0.09%
Total Cannabinoids: 22.81%
Oil Spill Strain Terpenes
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Oil Spill THCa Effects
Expect a slow-building high that starts in the background and gradually takes over:
Euphoric mental uplift
Energetic yet calm mindset
Relaxed body sensation without couch-lock
Boosts appetite
Helps with fatigue and low mood
A great choice when you want to stay grounded while feeling elevated.
Genotype
Triple Kush × Royal Kush — Kush-dominant lineage known for balanced body relaxation and mood-lifting clarity.
Phenotype
Oil Spill buds are small and rounded with dusty green tones, bright neon accents, and subtle blue undertones.
Each nug is threaded with deep amber hairs and coated in clear crystal trichomes. The texture is sticky with thick, syrupy resin that speaks to its high terpene content and potency.
Type: Evenly balanced hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Parent Strains: Triple Kush × Royal Kush
Appearance: Small, rounded buds with dusty green tones, neon and blue undertones.
Flavors: Diesel, grape, earthy, with a spicy herbal finish
Aroma: Fruity spice blended with earthy diesel and herbal notes
THCa Levels: 21.78%
Effects: Euphoric, energetic, calming, uplifting, and hunger-inducing with a slow-building onset
Oil Spill Strain Cannabinoids
This strain is packed with a diverse range of cannabinoids, delivering a clean, potent THCa experience tailored for both relaxation and relief—without overwhelming intensity.
THCa : 21.78%
Delta 9 THC - 0.09%
Total Cannabinoids: 22.81%
Oil Spill Strain Terpenes
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Oil Spill THCa Effects
Expect a slow-building high that starts in the background and gradually takes over:
Euphoric mental uplift
Energetic yet calm mindset
Relaxed body sensation without couch-lock
Boosts appetite
Helps with fatigue and low mood
A great choice when you want to stay grounded while feeling elevated.
Genotype
Triple Kush × Royal Kush — Kush-dominant lineage known for balanced body relaxation and mood-lifting clarity.
Phenotype
Oil Spill buds are small and rounded with dusty green tones, bright neon accents, and subtle blue undertones.
Each nug is threaded with deep amber hairs and coated in clear crystal trichomes. The texture is sticky with thick, syrupy resin that speaks to its high terpene content and potency.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
Notice a problem?Report this item