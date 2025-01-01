About this product
What is Permanent Chimera THCa Flower Strain?
Permanent Chimera THCa Flower Strain is the product of combining the distinct profiles of two exceptional strains. Chimera #2, a unique creation involving White Truffle and The Creature, merges with Permanent Marker—a variety developed by Seed Junky Genetics and selected by Doja Pak from the cross of (Biscotti x Jealousy) x Sherb Bx. This ambitious union of genetics from the West Coast results in a strain with a remarkable vigor and an aromatic profile that captivates and delights.
Permanent Chimera Terpenes
The terpene profile of Permanent Chimera is nothing short of a sensory feast. Dominated by the sharp zest of spicy diesel, it surprises with undercurrents of tropical caramel and a hint of peach, crafting an aroma and taste that's both invigorating and subtly sweet. This aromatic journey makes Permanent Chimera a standout choice for those seeking depth and complexity in their cannabis selection.
Dominant Terpenes: Linalool, Limonene, and Caryophyllene
Total Terpenes: 2.38%
Permanent Chimera Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 25.87%
Total Cannabinoids: 27.78%
D9-THC: 0.15%
Permanent Chimera THCA Strain Effects
Permanent Chimera, rich in THCA, delivers a potent blend of euphoria and relaxation. Users can expect an uplifting mental buzz that sparks creativity, followed by a soothing calm that relaxes the body without sedation. Ideal for those seeking inspiration or a serene escape, this strain offers a balanced experience for both mind and body.
Genotype: Permanent Chimera (Chimera #2 x Permanent Market)
Phenotype: Permanent Chimera
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
