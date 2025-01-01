What is Punch Breath THCa Flower Strain?

Punch Breath THCa Flower Strain is an invigorating hybrid cannabis strain, born from the union of Mendo Breath and Purple Punch, courtesy of Symbiotic Genetics. This strain stands out with its dense, trichome-rich flowers that offer a complex aroma profile combining earthy tones with sweet, fruity notes reminiscent of fresh grapes. Punch Breath is celebrated for its balanced effects, providing users with both a cerebral uplift and a soothing body relaxation, making it ideal for those looking to unwind or alleviate stress.



Punch Breath Terpenes

Punch Breath boasts a terpene profile where caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene dominate. Caryophyllene adds a peppery kick, potentially aiding in stress relief with its anti-inflammatory properties. Limonene contributes a citrusy zest, enhancing mood and providing an uplifting effect. Myrcene, known for its earthy and musky notes, promotes relaxation and is often associated with the strain's calming effects. Together, these terpenes not only define Punch Breath's distinctive scent but also amplify its therapeutic potential.



Punch Breath Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 19.90%

Total Cannabinoids: 20.37%

D9-THC: 0.23%

Punch Breath THCA Strain Effects

Punch Breath initiates with a euphoric rush that elevates the spirit, sparking creativity and joy, perfect for social or artistic endeavors. As the high evolves, it transitions into a profound relaxation that massages away tension without locking you to the couch. This sativa-dominant strain is excellent for daytime use or for those evening moments when you wish to remain active yet relaxed. Its well-rounded effects make Punch Breath a versatile choice for both novice and seasoned cannabis users.



Genotype: Symbiotic Genetics' Blend (Mendo Breath x Purple Punch)



Phenotype: Punch Breath





read more