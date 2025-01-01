Royal Kush Strain Highlights

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid (80% Indica / 20% Sativa)



Parent Strains: Afghani × Skunk #1



Appearance: Light minty green with forest undertones, fiery orange hairs, frosty white trichomes



Flavors: Sweet, earthy skunk with a savory herbal aftertaste



Aroma: Robust earthy tones with hints of pine, woodiness, and a touch of sweetness



THCa Levels: 22.41%



Effects: Euphoric, introspective, deeply relaxing, couch-lock, sleep-inducing



Royal Kush Strain Cannabinoids

THCa: 22.41%



Total Cannabinoids: 23.52%



Royal Kush Strain Terpenes

Myrcene

Pinene

Caryophyllene



Royal Kush THCa Effects

Expect a classic indica experience that unfolds slowly:



Euphoric mental uplift with a hazy cerebral rush



Introspective calmness easing racing thoughts



Deep, full-body relaxation



Couch-lock sensation ideal for evening use



Encourages restful, uninterrupted sleep



Genotype

Afghani × Skunk #1 — a noble lineage known for heavy body effects and mood-lifting euphoria.



Phenotype

Royal Kush buds are dense and resinous, presenting light minty green tones with forest green undertones. Sparse fiery orange hairs weave through each nug, complemented by a frosty, sandy layer of crystal trichomes.

read more