Royal Kush Strain Highlights
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid (80% Indica / 20% Sativa)
Parent Strains: Afghani × Skunk #1
Appearance: Light minty green with forest undertones, fiery orange hairs, frosty white trichomes
Flavors: Sweet, earthy skunk with a savory herbal aftertaste
Aroma: Robust earthy tones with hints of pine, woodiness, and a touch of sweetness
THCa Levels: 22.41%
Effects: Euphoric, introspective, deeply relaxing, couch-lock, sleep-inducing
What is Royal Kush Strain?
Royal Kush THCa Flower, often referred to as “The King Among Hybrids,” is a heavy indica-dominant strain created by crossing two cannabis legends: Afghani and Skunk #1.
Its buds are a visual spectacle, showcasing deep green hues, occasional purple accents, and vibrant orange pistils. Coated in shimmering resin, each nug looks like it’s crowned with royal jewels. Known for its potent lineage and powerful effects, Royal Kush has earned a respected place among cannabis enthusiasts.
Royal Kush Strain Cannabinoids
THCa: 22.41%
Total Cannabinoids: 23.52%
Royal Kush Strain Terpenes
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Royal Kush THCa Effects
Expect a classic indica experience that unfolds slowly:
Euphoric mental uplift with a hazy cerebral rush
Introspective calmness easing racing thoughts
Deep, full-body relaxation
Couch-lock sensation ideal for evening use
Encourages restful, uninterrupted sleep
A go-to choice for those looking to melt away stress, pain, and tension at the end of the day.
Genotype
Afghani × Skunk #1 — a noble lineage known for heavy body effects and mood-lifting euphoria.
Phenotype
Royal Kush buds are dense and resinous, presenting light minty green tones with forest green undertones. Sparse fiery orange hairs weave through each nug, complemented by a frosty, sandy layer of crystal trichomes.
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
