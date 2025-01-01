Royal Kush Strain Highlights

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid (80% Indica / 20% Sativa)



Parent Strains: Afghani × Skunk #1



Appearance: Light minty green with forest undertones, fiery orange hairs, frosty white trichomes



Flavors: Sweet, earthy skunk with a savory herbal aftertaste



Aroma: Robust earthy tones with hints of pine, woodiness, and a touch of sweetness



THCa Levels: 22.41%



Effects: Euphoric, introspective, deeply relaxing, couch-lock, sleep-inducing



What is Royal Kush Strain?

Royal Kush THCa Flower, often referred to as “The King Among Hybrids,” is a heavy indica-dominant strain created by crossing two cannabis legends: Afghani and Skunk #1.



Its buds are a visual spectacle, showcasing deep green hues, occasional purple accents, and vibrant orange pistils. Coated in shimmering resin, each nug looks like it’s crowned with royal jewels. Known for its potent lineage and powerful effects, Royal Kush has earned a respected place among cannabis enthusiasts.



Royal Kush Strain Cannabinoids

THCa: 22.41%



Total Cannabinoids: 23.52%



Royal Kush Strain Terpenes

Myrcene

Pinene

Caryophyllene



Royal Kush THCa Effects

Expect a classic indica experience that unfolds slowly:



Euphoric mental uplift with a hazy cerebral rush



Introspective calmness easing racing thoughts



Deep, full-body relaxation



Couch-lock sensation ideal for evening use



Encourages restful, uninterrupted sleep



A go-to choice for those looking to melt away stress, pain, and tension at the end of the day.



Genotype

Afghani × Skunk #1 — a noble lineage known for heavy body effects and mood-lifting euphoria.



Phenotype

Royal Kush buds are dense and resinous, presenting light minty green tones with forest green undertones. Sparse fiery orange hairs weave through each nug, complemented by a frosty, sandy layer of crystal trichomes.

read more