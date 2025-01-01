About this product
Runtz High THCA Live Rosin
Runtz THCa Live Rosin is a premium, solventless concentrate made from the wildly popular hybrid—Runtz, a mouthwatering cross between Original Z Strain and Gelato.
This balanced 50/50 hybrid delivers a candy-sweet explosion of tropical fruit and citrus flavors, paired with calming, euphoric effects.
Crafted for those who want both flavor and relaxation, Runtz Rosin delivers a smooth, terpene-rich experience in every dab.
Runtz Rosin Cannabinoids:
THCa: 81.85%
Runtz Rosin Terpenes
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Why Choose Our Runtz Rosin?
Solventless Purity:
Extracted with only heat and pressure—no solvents, no chemicals. Just pure, clean rosin straight from premium flower.
High THCA Potency:
With THCA levels over 81%, this rosin brings powerful, full-spectrum effects that start with a head high and melt into deep relaxation.
Sweet Terpene Profile:
Enjoy a flavor blast of tropical citrus, sour berries, and spicy pineapple with every hit. A candy-like terpene experience for true flavor seekers.
Cold-Cure Perfection:
Our cold-cure technique preserves every terpene, giving you a dab that's bursting with flavor and potency.
Full-Spectrum Entourage Effect:
Cannabinoids and terpenes work together to deliver balanced effects—uplifting the mind while relaxing the body.
Ideal For:
Connoisseurs looking for a flavorful, sweet terpene profile and a calming hybrid high.
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
