1 gram - Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge. High in minor cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, CBC, and varin cannabinoids such as CBDv, THCv. We only source the best of the best extract and organic CO2 extracted hemp / cannabis derived terpenes to create a superior smoke and taste. Runtz is a highly sought after strain, known for its euphoric and uplifting effects with a fruity terpene and flavor profile. Filled in an ALL CERAMIC cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience all the way to the finish.



Contains Purely Extract & Organic Terpenes.



No additives. No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E/etc.



Full panel tested for heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents,



CBD: 40.71%



CBG: 4.97%



CBN: 4.99%



CBC: 7.24%



Exo-THC: 8.27%



THCvA: 7.39%



CBDv: 1.27%



D9-THC: 0.21%



Total Cannabinoids: 75.87%



Terpenes: 7.30%