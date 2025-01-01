About this product
What is Scottie 2 Hottie CBD THCa Flower Strain?
Scottie 2 Hottie CBD THCa Flower Strain, a strain that's as audacious and dynamic as its name suggests. Are you ready for an aromatic journey that's like a nuclear explosion of Florida oranges, combined with the gritty sweetness of melted gushers and sugar cane? Scottie 2 Hottie offers just that – an olfactory adventure that's both intense and irresistibly unique.
This strain's flavors are a masterful blend of citrus fruits, jet fuel, and exotic dirt from the Caribbean, providing a taste experience that's as complex as it is satisfying. With Scottie 2 Hottie, every puff is a journey through a diverse landscape of tantalizing tastes.
This flower contains seeds and is discounted accordingly*
Scottie 2 Hottie Type II Strain Cannabinoids
CBD: 11.67%
THCA: 8.16%
Total Cannabinoids: 22.90%
Terpenes: 2.17%
Scottie 2 Hottie Strain Terpene Profile
Myrcene (0.58%)
Caryophyllene (0.57%)
Limonene (0.27%)
Scottie 2 Hottie CBD THCA Strain Effects
Immerse yourself in the balanced and dynamic experience offered by Scottie 2 Hottie, a strain where CBD and THCA harmoniously intertwine. This unique combination brings forth an experience that is both calming and subtly invigorating. The CBD in Scottie 2 Hottie delivers a soothing, tranquil effect, ideal for unwinding and relieving stress without overwhelming sedation. On the other hand, the THCA component provides a gentle cerebral uplift, enhancing mood and creativity, making it perfect for those moments when you seek mental clarity coupled with physical ease. This balance makes Scottie 2 Hottie an excellent choice for users seeking a harmonized blend of relaxation and alertness, making it suitable for various activities throughout the day.
Genotype: Scottie 2 Hottie (Orange Sunrise x Gushers Biscotti)
Phenotype: Scottie 2 Hottie
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
