Scottie 2 Hottie CBDA:THCA Live Resin
Dive into the explosive world of Scottie 2 Hottie, a strain that's as audacious and dynamic as its name suggests. A rare Type II CBDA:THCA cultivar, in live resin form. Are you ready for an aromatic journey that's like a nuclear explosion of Florida oranges, combined with the gritty sweetness of melted gushers and sugar cane? Scottie 2 Hottie offers just that – an olfactory adventure that's both intense and irresistibly unique. A premium concentrate crafted to preserve the dynamic flavors and potent effects of the original Scottie 2 Hottie strain. Known for its high CBDA & THCA content, this live resin offers a zesty and exhilarating experience that is both aromatic and impactful.
Scottie 2 Hottie CBDA:THCA Live Resin exemplifies the best in extraction quality, capturing the essence of Scottie 2 Hottie with a masterful blend of citrus fruits, jet fuel, and exotic dirt from the Caribbean, providing a taste experience that's as complex as it is satisfying. With Scottie 2 Hottie, every puff is a journey through a diverse landscape of tantalizing tastes, making every dab a uniquely satisfying experience.
Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer
This unique combination brings forth an experience that is both calming and subtly invigorating. This balance makes Scottie 2 Hottie an excellent choice for users seeking a harmonized blend of relaxation and alertness, making it suitable for various activities throughout the day.
Scottie 2 Hottie Live Resin Cannabinoids
CBDA: 72.40%
THCA: 6.60%
Total Cannabinoids: 81.30%
Genotype: Scottie 2 Hottie (Orange Sunrise x Gushers Biscotti)
Phenotype: Scottie 2 Hottie
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
