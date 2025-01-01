About this product
Secret Weapon Strain Highlights
Type: Slightly Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (60% Sativa / 40% Indica)
Parent Strains: Cheese Quake × White Widow
Appearance: Small, dense olive green buds with amber hairs and a thick layer of frosty white trichomes
Flavors: Creamy fruit, pine, sour spice
Aroma: Earthy and herbal with a fruity, pungent twist
THCa Levels: 25.55%
Effects: Uplifting, calming, tingly, creative, deeply relaxing
What is Secret Weapon Strain?
Secret Weapon THCa Flower is a rare hybrid that combines the genetics of Cheese Quake and White Widow. Slightly leaning sativa, this strain offers a unique experience that starts with a rush of creative energy before settling into deep physical ease.
It’s called Secret Weapon for a reason—this flower hits with both cerebral brightness and full-body relaxation. Whether you’re unwinding or chasing a flow state, this one’s built for versatility.
Secret Weapon Strain Cannabinoids
THCa: 25.55%
Total Cannabinoids: 27.05%
Secret Weapon Strain Terpenes
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Secret Weapon THCa Effects
Expect a dynamic high that unfolds in waves:
Euphoria without restlessness
Tingly mental buzz with creative spark
Gentle body melt without full couch-lock
Uplifting and calming at the same time
Great for mood, appetite, and tension relief
Whether it’s stress, low energy, or pain, this strain helps you reset without losing clarity.
Genotype
Cheese Quake × White Widow — a potent pairing known for intense body effects and mental clarity.
Phenotype
Secret Weapon buds are small and dense, featuring olive green tones wrapped in amber hairs. A shimmering frost of white trichomes coats the surface, giving it a crystalline look.
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
