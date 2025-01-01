About this product
What is Sun Run THCa Flower Strain?
Dive into the vibrant essence of Sun Run THCa Flower Strain, a meticulously engineered strain that combines the best of potency and flavor in a compact, resilient form. Created with the vision of crafting a 2:1 citrusy genotype, Sun Run stands as a testament to expert breeding, showcasing a short, stout stature that’s bursting with character. One of our terpiest lines, Orange Sunrise, lends its rich flavors to the mix, while White Runtz contributes its heavy THC content, resulting in a strain that's as potent as it is flavorful.
*discounted due to seeds in buds
Sun Run Type II Strain Cannabinoids
CBD: 12.80%
THCA: 6.79%
Total Cannabinoids: 22.89%
Terpenes: 1.56%
Sun Run Strain Terpene Profile
Myrcene (0.37%)
Caryophyllene (0.48%)
Limonene (0.15%)
Sun Run CBD THCA Strain Effects
The Sun Run strain embarks users on an exhilarating journey, characterized by a vibrant burst of euphoria and an awakening of creativity. This citrus-forward hybrid delivers an uplifting and invigorating high that enhances sensory experiences, making colors seem brighter and moments more engaging. Despite its potency, the experience is marked by a gentle relaxation that soothes without leading to sedation, allowing for productivity and social interaction. Ideal for both daytime exploration and evening relaxation, Sun Run is a versatile strain that meets a wide array of needs, from sparking creative insights to easing the mind into a state of calm alertness.
Genotype: Sun Run (Orange Sunrise x White Runtz)
Phenotype: Sun Run
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
