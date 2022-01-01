Introducing Super Sour Space Candy, bred by the legendary breeders responsible for Lifter, Hawaiian (Honolulu Haze), Special Sauce, the original Sour Space Candy. Part of the exclusive "Sour" line, this variety was limited and selectively grown for the 2020 season. "Super" Sour Space Candy is bred with the popular high-thc strain "GG#4 (Gorilla Glue)" rather than "ERB (Early Resin Berry) in comparison to regular Sour Space Candy. This creates a variety with more gas / diesel undertones to the terpene profile rather than a sweet berry.



Extremely high in overall terpenes and the relaxing terpene Terpinolene in particular, Super Sour Space Candy is a strong Indica strain for relaxation and comfort. This strain is also high in the rare cannabinoid, CBL.



CBD: 14.29%



CBL: 0.92%



Total Cannabinoids: 19.54%



Terpenes: 3.10%



Indica



Feel: Calm, Relaxing, Comfort



Genotype: Super Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x GG#4)



Phenotype: Super Sour Space Candy



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only



