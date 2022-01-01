About this product
Introducing Super Sour Space Candy, bred by the legendary breeders responsible for Lifter, Hawaiian (Honolulu Haze), Special Sauce, the original Sour Space Candy. Part of the exclusive "Sour" line, this variety was limited and selectively grown for the 2020 season. "Super" Sour Space Candy is bred with the popular high-thc strain "GG#4 (Gorilla Glue)" rather than "ERB (Early Resin Berry) in comparison to regular Sour Space Candy. This creates a variety with more gas / diesel undertones to the terpene profile rather than a sweet berry.
Extremely high in overall terpenes and the relaxing terpene Terpinolene in particular, Super Sour Space Candy is a strong Indica strain for relaxation and comfort. This strain is also high in the rare cannabinoid, CBL.
CBD: 14.29%
CBL: 0.92%
Total Cannabinoids: 19.54%
Terpenes: 3.10%
Indica
Feel: Calm, Relaxing, Comfort
Genotype: Super Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x GG#4)
Phenotype: Super Sour Space Candy
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
Extremely high in overall terpenes and the relaxing terpene Terpinolene in particular, Super Sour Space Candy is a strong Indica strain for relaxation and comfort. This strain is also high in the rare cannabinoid, CBL.
CBD: 14.29%
CBL: 0.92%
Total Cannabinoids: 19.54%
Terpenes: 3.10%
Indica
Feel: Calm, Relaxing, Comfort
Genotype: Super Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x GG#4)
Phenotype: Super Sour Space Candy
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.