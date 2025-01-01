What is Trainwreck THCa Flower Strain?

Step into the legacy of Trainwreck THCa Flower Strain, a classic sativa-dominant strain that's been a staple in Northern California for its mind-bending potency and unique aroma.



Crafted from the crossing of Mexican and Thai sativas with Afghani indicas, Trainwreck delivers an experience that lives up to its name, offering a cerebral journey punctuated by a burst of euphoria. Its scent profile is a complex mix of myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene, with sweet lemon and spicy pine notes that make it a standout in any garden.



Trainwreck Terpenes

The terpene profile of Trainwreck is as dynamic as its effects:



Myrcene: Provides an earthy, musky base that can enhance the strain's relaxing properties despite its sativa dominance.

Pinene: Infuses a fresh pine scent, known to promote alertness and memory, adding to the strain's energizing effects.

Caryophyllene: Adds a spicy, peppery note that enhances the strain's zest, potentially aiding in stress relief.

These terpenes not only define Trainwreck's distinctive aroma but also play a crucial role in its stimulating effects.



Trainwreck Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 23.57%

Total Cannabinoids: 25.66%

D9-THC: 0.19%

Trainwreck THCA Strain Effects

Trainwreck delivers an immediate euphoric surge, sparking creativity and a profound sense of happiness. It's well-known for its ability to clear the mind, making it perfect for those looking to enhance focus or dive into creative projects. The strain provides an energizing high, akin to a freight train of energy, ideal for daytime use when productivity is key. Additionally, the unique blend of scents and flavors can heighten sensory experiences, making music, art, or nature more vivid.



Genotype: Derailed (Trainwreck S1 x AVL)



Phenotype: Trainwreck (Triploid)

