Tricho Jordan High THCA Shatter
Embark on a journey of unparalleled potency and flavor with Tricho Jordan High THCA Shatter. This concentrate is crafted from the highest quality material, with high THCA levels extracted from fresh, live flowers to preserve the maximum amount of terpenes and flavor
Tricho Jordan is a unique indica-leaning hybrid, meticulously bred through the cross of Chimera #2 and Chimera #3. This strain is renowned for its stunning appearance, featuring pale yellow trichomes that blanket its dark-bodied buds, creating a visually striking contrast. Upon handling, Tricho Jordan releases an aromatic fusion of vanilla yogurt and strawberries, with nuances of minty herbs emerging once the bud is ground. This inviting scent profile makes Tricho Jordan not just a pleasure to look at but also a delight to smell.
Tricho Jordan Terpenes
The terpene profile of Tricho Jordan is rich and vibrant, with caryophyllene, linalool, and humulene leading the aromatic charge. Caryophyllene imparts a spicy and woody undertone that complements the sweet fragrance of the bud, while linalool adds a floral and lavender touch, enhancing the strain’s soothing properties. Humulene contributes an earthy, hoppy aroma that rounds out the complexity of the profile. Together, these terpenes create a balanced and deeply pleasant olfactory experience that mirrors the strain’s rich flavors of high-end strawberry ice cream.
1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer
Tricho Jordan Shatter Cannabinoids:
CBG: 2.47%
THCA: 76.98%
TOTAL THC: 67.74%
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 81.74%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
