About this product
What is Tropicolada CBDa THCa Flower Strain?
The Tropicolada CBDa THCa Flower Strain, stands as a testament to innovative breeding and exceptional genetics. This strain emerges as a remarkable creation from the award-winning tetraploid mother of “Forbidden V,” offering a chemotype unlike any other in the cannabis world.
Tropicolada is a Type II plant, but with a twist – it features an equal balance of CBD, CBDV, THCa, and THCV, creating a 1:1:1:1 ratio that elevates it beyond the ordinary.
Tropicolada is the world's first commercially released triploid Type II strain, setting a new standard in cannabis breeding. Its flavor profile is nothing short of a tropical extravaganza, boasting a blend of sour candy flavors with a dominant terpinolene-forward profile, complemented by exotic tropical fruit and a hint of skunk. This extraordinary combination makes Tropicolada a sensory masterpiece.
Tropicolada Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 2.63%
THCV: 1.44%
CBDA: 12.13%
CBDV: 4.8%
Total Cannabinoids: 21.90%
Terpenes: 1.55%
With its unique cannabinoid makeup, Tropicolada offers a balanced and nuanced experience. The presence of both THCA and THCV adds a new dimension to the effects, while CBDA and CBDV ensure a well-rounded profile. This strain is a prime choice for those seeking a diverse cannabinoid experience with a total cannabinoid content of 21.90%.
Tropicolada Strain Effects
Tropicolada's effects mirror its complex genetic makeup. The strain is known for delivering a multifaceted experience that caters to both mind and body. It's ideal for users seeking a balanced effect, with the combined influence of CBD, CBDV, THC, and THCV contributing to an experience that is both enlightening and soothing. Whether it's for creative pursuits, relaxation, or a balanced sense of well-being, Tropicolada is sure to impress.
Discover Tropicolada
As the first of its kind, Tropicolada stands out as a pioneering strain in the cannabis market. Its intricate blend of cannabinoids and terpenes, coupled with its unique genetic background, make it a must-try for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.
The Tropicolada CBDa THCa Flower Strain, stands as a testament to innovative breeding and exceptional genetics. This strain emerges as a remarkable creation from the award-winning tetraploid mother of “Forbidden V,” offering a chemotype unlike any other in the cannabis world.
Tropicolada is a Type II plant, but with a twist – it features an equal balance of CBD, CBDV, THCa, and THCV, creating a 1:1:1:1 ratio that elevates it beyond the ordinary.
Tropicolada is the world's first commercially released triploid Type II strain, setting a new standard in cannabis breeding. Its flavor profile is nothing short of a tropical extravaganza, boasting a blend of sour candy flavors with a dominant terpinolene-forward profile, complemented by exotic tropical fruit and a hint of skunk. This extraordinary combination makes Tropicolada a sensory masterpiece.
Tropicolada Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 2.63%
THCV: 1.44%
CBDA: 12.13%
CBDV: 4.8%
Total Cannabinoids: 21.90%
Terpenes: 1.55%
With its unique cannabinoid makeup, Tropicolada offers a balanced and nuanced experience. The presence of both THCA and THCV adds a new dimension to the effects, while CBDA and CBDV ensure a well-rounded profile. This strain is a prime choice for those seeking a diverse cannabinoid experience with a total cannabinoid content of 21.90%.
Tropicolada Strain Effects
Tropicolada's effects mirror its complex genetic makeup. The strain is known for delivering a multifaceted experience that caters to both mind and body. It's ideal for users seeking a balanced effect, with the combined influence of CBD, CBDV, THC, and THCV contributing to an experience that is both enlightening and soothing. Whether it's for creative pursuits, relaxation, or a balanced sense of well-being, Tropicolada is sure to impress.
Discover Tropicolada
As the first of its kind, Tropicolada stands out as a pioneering strain in the cannabis market. Its intricate blend of cannabinoids and terpenes, coupled with its unique genetic background, make it a must-try for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.
Fulfillment
About this product
What is Tropicolada CBDa THCa Flower Strain?
The Tropicolada CBDa THCa Flower Strain, stands as a testament to innovative breeding and exceptional genetics. This strain emerges as a remarkable creation from the award-winning tetraploid mother of “Forbidden V,” offering a chemotype unlike any other in the cannabis world.
Tropicolada is a Type II plant, but with a twist – it features an equal balance of CBD, CBDV, THCa, and THCV, creating a 1:1:1:1 ratio that elevates it beyond the ordinary.
Tropicolada is the world's first commercially released triploid Type II strain, setting a new standard in cannabis breeding. Its flavor profile is nothing short of a tropical extravaganza, boasting a blend of sour candy flavors with a dominant terpinolene-forward profile, complemented by exotic tropical fruit and a hint of skunk. This extraordinary combination makes Tropicolada a sensory masterpiece.
Tropicolada Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 2.63%
THCV: 1.44%
CBDA: 12.13%
CBDV: 4.8%
Total Cannabinoids: 21.90%
Terpenes: 1.55%
With its unique cannabinoid makeup, Tropicolada offers a balanced and nuanced experience. The presence of both THCA and THCV adds a new dimension to the effects, while CBDA and CBDV ensure a well-rounded profile. This strain is a prime choice for those seeking a diverse cannabinoid experience with a total cannabinoid content of 21.90%.
Tropicolada Strain Effects
Tropicolada's effects mirror its complex genetic makeup. The strain is known for delivering a multifaceted experience that caters to both mind and body. It's ideal for users seeking a balanced effect, with the combined influence of CBD, CBDV, THC, and THCV contributing to an experience that is both enlightening and soothing. Whether it's for creative pursuits, relaxation, or a balanced sense of well-being, Tropicolada is sure to impress.
Discover Tropicolada
As the first of its kind, Tropicolada stands out as a pioneering strain in the cannabis market. Its intricate blend of cannabinoids and terpenes, coupled with its unique genetic background, make it a must-try for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.
The Tropicolada CBDa THCa Flower Strain, stands as a testament to innovative breeding and exceptional genetics. This strain emerges as a remarkable creation from the award-winning tetraploid mother of “Forbidden V,” offering a chemotype unlike any other in the cannabis world.
Tropicolada is a Type II plant, but with a twist – it features an equal balance of CBD, CBDV, THCa, and THCV, creating a 1:1:1:1 ratio that elevates it beyond the ordinary.
Tropicolada is the world's first commercially released triploid Type II strain, setting a new standard in cannabis breeding. Its flavor profile is nothing short of a tropical extravaganza, boasting a blend of sour candy flavors with a dominant terpinolene-forward profile, complemented by exotic tropical fruit and a hint of skunk. This extraordinary combination makes Tropicolada a sensory masterpiece.
Tropicolada Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 2.63%
THCV: 1.44%
CBDA: 12.13%
CBDV: 4.8%
Total Cannabinoids: 21.90%
Terpenes: 1.55%
With its unique cannabinoid makeup, Tropicolada offers a balanced and nuanced experience. The presence of both THCA and THCV adds a new dimension to the effects, while CBDA and CBDV ensure a well-rounded profile. This strain is a prime choice for those seeking a diverse cannabinoid experience with a total cannabinoid content of 21.90%.
Tropicolada Strain Effects
Tropicolada's effects mirror its complex genetic makeup. The strain is known for delivering a multifaceted experience that caters to both mind and body. It's ideal for users seeking a balanced effect, with the combined influence of CBD, CBDV, THC, and THCV contributing to an experience that is both enlightening and soothing. Whether it's for creative pursuits, relaxation, or a balanced sense of well-being, Tropicolada is sure to impress.
Discover Tropicolada
As the first of its kind, Tropicolada stands out as a pioneering strain in the cannabis market. Its intricate blend of cannabinoids and terpenes, coupled with its unique genetic background, make it a must-try for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
Notice a problem?Report this item