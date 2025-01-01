What is Tropicolada CBDa THCa Flower Strain?

The Tropicolada CBDa THCa Flower Strain, stands as a testament to innovative breeding and exceptional genetics. This strain emerges as a remarkable creation from the award-winning tetraploid mother of “Forbidden V,” offering a chemotype unlike any other in the cannabis world.



Tropicolada is a Type II plant, but with a twist – it features an equal balance of CBD, CBDV, THCa, and THCV, creating a 1:1:1:1 ratio that elevates it beyond the ordinary.



Tropicolada is the world's first commercially released triploid Type II strain, setting a new standard in cannabis breeding. Its flavor profile is nothing short of a tropical extravaganza, boasting a blend of sour candy flavors with a dominant terpinolene-forward profile, complemented by exotic tropical fruit and a hint of skunk. This extraordinary combination makes Tropicolada a sensory masterpiece.



Tropicolada Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 2.63%

THCV: 1.44%

CBDA: 12.13%

CBDV: 4.8%

Total Cannabinoids: 21.90%

Terpenes: 1.55%

With its unique cannabinoid makeup, Tropicolada offers a balanced and nuanced experience. The presence of both THCA and THCV adds a new dimension to the effects, while CBDA and CBDV ensure a well-rounded profile. This strain is a prime choice for those seeking a diverse cannabinoid experience with a total cannabinoid content of 21.90%.



Tropicolada Strain Effects

Tropicolada's effects mirror its complex genetic makeup. The strain is known for delivering a multifaceted experience that caters to both mind and body. It's ideal for users seeking a balanced effect, with the combined influence of CBD, CBDV, THC, and THCV contributing to an experience that is both enlightening and soothing. Whether it's for creative pursuits, relaxation, or a balanced sense of well-being, Tropicolada is sure to impress.



Discover Tropicolada

As the first of its kind, Tropicolada stands out as a pioneering strain in the cannabis market. Its intricate blend of cannabinoids and terpenes, coupled with its unique genetic background, make it a must-try for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

