Wedding Cake High THCA Live Resin
Wedding Cake THCa Live Resin is a high-potency extract made from the luscious cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. This indica-leaning hybrid is known for its deeply calming, euphoric effects that ease both body and mind—ideal for evening relaxation or winding down after a long day. With high THCA content, it delivers a powerful experience best enjoyed mindfully.
Wedding Cake High THCA Live Resin features a rich, tangy aroma layered with hints of vanilla, earthy pepper, and a touch of sweetness. Its bold, flavorful profile pairs perfectly with its soothing effects—making it a favorite for deep relaxation and nighttime relief.
Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer
Wedding Cake Live Resin Cannabinoids
THCA: 94.25%
Total THC: 84.41%
Total Cannabinoids: 96.00%
Wedding Cake High THCA Live Resin
Wedding Cake THCa Live Resin is a high-potency extract made from the luscious cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. This indica-leaning hybrid is known for its deeply calming, euphoric effects that ease both body and mind—ideal for evening relaxation or winding down after a long day. With high THCA content, it delivers a powerful experience best enjoyed mindfully.
Wedding Cake High THCA Live Resin features a rich, tangy aroma layered with hints of vanilla, earthy pepper, and a touch of sweetness. Its bold, flavorful profile pairs perfectly with its soothing effects—making it a favorite for deep relaxation and nighttime relief.
Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer
Wedding Cake Live Resin Cannabinoids
THCA: 94.25%
Total THC: 84.41%
Total Cannabinoids: 96.00%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf. 🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower ☄️Home of Asteroids® 🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract. ⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.