Wild Bourbon has a sweet distinct aroma and terpene profile, while also testing high in Cannabinoids. It tested high in the terpenes Farnesene (0.48%), Caryophyllene (0.54%), & Myrcene (0.45%).



Similar extraction method to the Otto II: The terpenes are first vacuum extracted without a solvent, then the same material is processed and refined using chromatography to remediate remaining THC.



1 gram of Wild Bourbon Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.



Total CBD: 87.83%



CBDV: 0.98%



CBN: 0.24%



CBT: 0.51%



Total Cannabinoids: 90.02%



Total Terpenes: 2.02%



Wild Bourbon genetics: ACDC x Sour Tsunami