About this product
Wild Bourbon has a sweet distinct aroma and terpene profile, while also testing high in Cannabinoids. It tested high in the terpenes Farnesene (0.48%), Caryophyllene (0.54%), & Myrcene (0.45%).
Similar extraction method to the Otto II: The terpenes are first vacuum extracted without a solvent, then the same material is processed and refined using chromatography to remediate remaining THC.
1 gram of Wild Bourbon Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Total CBD: 87.83%
CBDV: 0.98%
CBN: 0.24%
CBT: 0.51%
Total Cannabinoids: 90.02%
Total Terpenes: 2.02%
Wild Bourbon genetics: ACDC x Sour Tsunami
Similar extraction method to the Otto II: The terpenes are first vacuum extracted without a solvent, then the same material is processed and refined using chromatography to remediate remaining THC.
1 gram of Wild Bourbon Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Total CBD: 87.83%
CBDV: 0.98%
CBN: 0.24%
CBT: 0.51%
Total Cannabinoids: 90.02%
Total Terpenes: 2.02%
Wild Bourbon genetics: ACDC x Sour Tsunami
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.