10g Jar of Hemp Living Elektra. CBD 17% and THC 0.1%, Hybrid (Sativa Dominant). Strain Benefits help with Insomnia, Anxiety and Focus. Flower Profile is Citrus, Chocolate and Peppery.
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
