Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Living

Hemp Living

10g Jar Hemp Living Suver Haze

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
Buy Here

About this product

This is a 10g Jar of Suver Haze CBD Flower. Packed with Boveda 62% RH 2-way humidity control pack. 18% CBD / 0.17% THC, Hybrid. Flavor profile is Citrus Musk, Spicy and Diesel. Strain Benefits are for relieving Stress, Pain and Anxiety.

Suver Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!