About this product
The cure on this Cherry Wine has a fruity nose as you would expect from such a classic hemp strain. Like most strains it is rich in B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene and a-pinene.
CBD 17% and THC 0.1%. Strain Benefits are relieving stress, anxiety and Pain. Strain type Hybrid (Even Sativa and Indica). Flower Profile is Cherry, Fruity and Spicy.
CBD 17% and THC 0.1%. Strain Benefits are relieving stress, anxiety and Pain. Strain type Hybrid (Even Sativa and Indica). Flower Profile is Cherry, Fruity and Spicy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!