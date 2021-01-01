About this product

The cure on this Cherry Wine has a fruity nose as you would expect from such a classic hemp strain. Like most strains it is rich in B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene and a-pinene.



CBD 17% and THC 0.1%. Strain Benefits are relieving stress, anxiety and Pain. Strain type Hybrid (Even Sativa and Indica). Flower Profile is Cherry, Fruity and Spicy.