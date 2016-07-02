About this product
17% CBD / 0.1% THC, Sativa
Flavor profile: floral, tropical, and fruity
Strain benefits: relieving stress, depression and anxiety
Hawaiian Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
