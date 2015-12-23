About this product
This strain has been known to produce a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Some users have said that it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high.
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
