About this product
Lifter is a CBD Hybrid with an Earthy Profile, including Minty and Peppery. Some users claim it provides them with benefits for Depression, Anxiety and Stress Relief.
Lifter effects
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
