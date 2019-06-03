Loading…
Logo for the brand Hemp Living

Hemp Living

1oz Jar - Sour Space Candy CBD Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
About this product

Sour Space Candy CBD flower is a Sour Tsunami and ERB cross. Very aromatic and pungent, Sour Space Candy hemp flower will have a sour fuel like flavor. The contribution of ERB transforms the flavor into something that can only be described as sour candy from outer space!

Sour Space Candy effects

Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
22% of people say it helps with inflammation
