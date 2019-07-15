About this product
A cross between Suver Haze #50 and Early Resin Berry, Lifter’s unique aroma will be the first thing you notice: skunky and yet sweet at the same time. However, smell isn’t its only redeeming quality, as Lifter is packed with β-Myrcene and β-Caryophyllene.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!