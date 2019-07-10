About this product
A cross between Suver #8 and ERB, Suver Haze CBD flower is extremely aromatic and boasts a taste that is reminiscent of sour apples. Accentuated by wispy orange hairs, these dense buds were traditionally grown for it’s high resin content.
18% CBD / 0.17% THC, Hybrid
Flavor profile: citrus musk, spicy, diesel
Strain benefits: relieving stress, depression and anxiety
Packed with a Boveda RH 2-way humidity control pack
Suver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
