5g Jar of Bubba Kush. Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. CBD 17% and THC 0.1%.