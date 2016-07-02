Loading…
5g Jar - Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower

SativaTHC 18%CBD
17% CBD / 0.1% THC, Sativa
Flavor profile: floral, tropical, and fruity
Strain benefits: relieving stress, depression and anxiety
Packed with a Boveda RH 2-way humidity control pack

Hawaiian Haze effects

99 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
