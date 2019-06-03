About this product
Sour Space Candy CBD flower is a Sour Tsunami and ERB cross. Very aromatic and pungent, Sour Space Candy hemp flower will have a sour fuel like flavor. The contribution of ERB transforms the flavor into something that can only be described as sour candy from outer space!
Packed with a Boveda RH 2-way humidity control pack
Packed with a Boveda RH 2-way humidity control pack
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
22% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!