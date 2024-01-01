Hemp Living - CBD Flower 3.5g Jar - Bubba Kush

by Hemp Living
THC —CBD —

About this product

Bubba Kush appears to be an Indica-dominant strain that originated from the Pre-98 Bubba Kush. Very little is known about its history, but it’s widely accepted that CBD-rich Bubba Kush may have been created in the USA during the 1990s.

Our CBD-rich Bubba Kush flower exhibits a potent zesty aroma that may carry lemon and orange notes with a powerful diesel background. Using Bubba Kush can result in body relaxation and mental calmness. Users of this strain often reports feeling a wave of euphoria relaxing for both the mind and body. Some even say that our Bubba Kush may work well to alleviate mild pain, muscle strains, and tension. Our Bubba Kush hemp flowers will have up to 15% CBD.

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

