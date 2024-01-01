Sour Space Candy hemp flowers is a high-CBD Sativa dominant strain that shares its lineage with the Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry. Our Sour Space Candy CBD flowers release a deliciously sweet and pungent gaseous-floral aroma that lingers around for hours. Users will detect a sharp flavor of diesel and fruity berries complimented with subtle notes of sour lemon and pine when smoked or vaped, creating an energizing and uplifting effect.



Our fans say Sour Space Candy CBD flowers can melt away your stress while simultaneously causing bouts of happiness. Truly an uplifting strain that will leave you feeling fresh and creative. Sour Space Candy CBD flowers can contain CBD levels ranging from 10% to 12%.

