Special Sauce CBD flower is a potent hybrid of the Early Berry Resin and the Original Special Sauce strain. Buds from the Special Sauce hemp strain boast a light-lush green color. Each bud oozes with sticky resin making you crave for more. Puffing CBD-rich buds creates a smooth smoke that releases a sweet earthy vanilla aroma that carries delicate notes of rosemary, berries, and cinnamon. The flavor is sweet and herbal, making her an excellent choice after dinner.



CBD levels can range between 17% to 19%. A potent hemp flower whose effects appear to be tranquilizing. Fans say that the Special Sauce CBD hemp strain pairs well with those looking to lighten tension and stress before a good night’s rest.

