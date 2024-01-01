Hemp Living Hawaiian Haze CBD flowers come perfectly trimmed, ready for use. Cured buds release an intense tropical aroma that resembles papaya, pineapple, and passionfruit. The sweet fruity flavors are further complemented with soft pine and woody notes. Hawaiian Haze hemp flowers are bold and beautiful! They possess a rich pine green color and are often covered in a thick layer of vibrant blood orange pistils. Now, the Hawaiian Haze CBD flowers contain an abundance of benefits, creating soothing and relaxing effects. When smoked or vaped, fans often describe the effects as energizing combined with a gradual muscle and mind relaxation. CBD levels in this strain tends to sit between 17% to 20%.

Show more