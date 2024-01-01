Suver Haze hemp flowers are a CBD-rich strain that shares its lineage with the Early Resin Berry and Suver #8 strain. At first glance, you’ll notice that buds from the Suver Haze appear as a dark pine green color covered in a vibrant array of blood-orange pistils. Having a remarkable lemongrass aroma that’s got a twist of peppery, citrus, and fresh pine notes. To ensure you experience the entirety of her flavor, we recommend using her in a dry vaporizer, bond, or joint. Suver Haze CBD flowers will create a clean and fresh smoke with every drag! And the best part is that it’s not too overwhelming or harsh on the throat. The flavor leaves behind with every smoke is a combination of sweet and fresh— there’s a distinctive undertone of lemongrass and pine, complemented with sweet floral and berry notes.



The Suver Haze CBD flowers will contain CBD levels ranging between 18% to 20%. Creating a wave of relaxation that will take away any stress, tension, or anxiety you may hold. At the same time, it may even give you a little mood boost to brighten your day.

