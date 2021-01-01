About this product

From the Creator of Jelly Belly, David Klein, Hemp Living is offering CBD Infused Jelly Beans!



Our Assorted mini gourmet CBD infused Jelly Beans have 38 flavors and are sugar sanded on the outside of each one to mask the flavor. Each CBD infused Jelly Bean has 10mg of CBD infused into them.



We are excited for you to try these one of a kind CBD Infused Jelly Beans!!