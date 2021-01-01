Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Living

Hemp Living

Hemp Living - CBD Jelly Beans - 50ct

Buy Here

About this product

From the Creator of Jelly Belly, David Klein, Hemp Living is offering CBD Infused Jelly Beans!
Our Assorted mini gourmet CBD infused Jelly Beans have 38 flavors and are sugar sanded on the outside of each one to mask the flavor. Each CBD infused Jelly Bean has 10mg of CBD infused into them.

We are excited for you to try these one of a kind CBD Infused Jelly Beans!!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!