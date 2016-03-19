About this product
This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10, 24K Gold Punch Dab Wax (900mg) infused with Delta 8. 24K Gold Punch is a hybrid strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. Some users have commented that this strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that are long-lasting. 24K Gold offers a sweet citrus flavor when smoked or vaped.
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
