HEMP LIVING EXCLUSIVE FLAVOR! This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Baha Blazzt Wax (1000mg). This strain hits fast with a lemon-lime, tropical blue punch, and a hint of pine. The flavor and smell are distinct to Sour Kush and Pink 2.0, which gives Baha Blazzt it's crazy tropical profile that you will remember. This strain is recommended for evening and nighttime use.

