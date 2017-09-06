About this product
This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Blue Widow Dab Wax (900mg) infused with Delta 8. Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. Users have mentioned that this strain has a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. Blue Widow has been known to provide more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.
Blue Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
289 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
