About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Blue Widow Dab Wax (900mg) infused with Delta 8. Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. Users have mentioned that this strain has a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. Blue Widow has been known to provide more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.

