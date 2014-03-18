About this product
This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Green Dream Dab Wax (900mg) infused with Delta 8. Green Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Green Crack and Blue Dream. With enduring effects and a complex aroma that mixes citrus and floral accents, there’s no denying this strain's appeal to indica and sativa lovers alike.
Green Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
138 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
