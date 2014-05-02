About this product
This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Lucky Charmz Dab Wax (900mg) infused with Delta 8. Lucky Charmz is a potent hybrid strain made by crossing The White with Appalachia. The effects of this strain are euphoric and may encourage creativity alongside feelings of happiness. Lucky Charmz tastes like bright, tangy fruit.
Lucky Charms effects
Reported by real people like you
155 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
