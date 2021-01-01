About this product

EXCLUSIVE NEW FLAVOR! This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Mtn. Duu Dab Wax (900mg). Created by crossing the delicious Lemon Diesel and Lime OG strains. With this strain, the name says it all. It brings a flavor that's remarkable like a sparkling citrus rushed lemon-lime soda, with hints of lime zest and lemon mixed in, too. The aroma is very sour and earthy with a slightly pungent overtone that surprisingly complements the sweet lemon-lime very well. The effect is just as addictive as the flavor, bringing, lifted and euphoric effects that are perfect for kicking back at the end of a long day. As your mind soars, your body will settle into a relaxing body high that leaves you totally at ease with the world around you.