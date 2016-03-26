About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Northern Lights Dab Wax (900mg) infused with Delta 8. Northern Lights is an indica strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights is said to produce euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Some choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia.