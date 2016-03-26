About this product
This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Northern Lights Dab Wax (900mg) infused with Delta 8. Northern Lights is an indica strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights is said to produce euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Some choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,359 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
