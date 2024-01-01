Hemp Living - Delta 10 Dab Wax 1g Jar - Pumpkin Spice Latte 900mg

Pumpkin Spice is a 60/40 Sativa hybrid strain bred using parent strains Skywalker OG, Nevil’s Wreck, and Pumpkin Kush (A Lambsbread Descendant). PSL is an exceptionally tasty variety with exotic origins. Her roots lie in the West Indies, a region famed for its high-quality genetics. It produces a well-balanced cerebral sensation with lingering notes of spices, pumpkin, and coffee. The effects come on almost instantly and begin as a euphoric sensation. Creative thoughts flow without resistance, and conversations will likely become deep and philosophical. This part of the journey motivates and stimulates, making Pumpkin Kush a superb way to start your day, just like a hot cup of coffee.

