Hemp Living Delta 10 Dab Wax 1g Jar - Sweet Island Skunk

by Hemp Living
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Sweet Island Skunk Dab Wax (900mg)

Sweet Island Skunk is a sativa strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Sweet Island Skunk offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit.

About this strain

Picture of Island Sweet Skunk
Island Sweet Skunk

Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Island Sweet Skunk (sometimes known as Sweet Island Skunk) offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit. This strain also comes in a CBD variety to help medical marijuana patients treat symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, inflammation and muscle spasms. Growers say Island Sweet Skunk has a flowering time of 7-8 weeks. This strain comes in buds that are green with bright yellow and orange hairs.

Island Sweet Skunk effects

Reported by real people like you
654 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hemp Living
Hemp Living
Shop products
Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, WI. Their Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally-recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources their hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts 3rd-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality Delta 8 products.