This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Watermelon Kush Dab Wax (900mg) infused with Delta 8. As the name suggests, the Watermelon Kush strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Users have commented that this strain provides relaxing effects that are useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant.
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
