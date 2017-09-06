About this product

This is a single Hemp Living Delta 10 Cartridge. Each 1g vape cartridge contains 900mg of Delta 10 infused with Delta 8 and the Blue Widow terpene.



Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. Users have mentioned that this strain has a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. Blue Widow has been known to provide more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 10 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.