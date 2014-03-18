About this product

This is a single Hemp Living Delta 10 Cartridge. Each 1g vape cartridge contains 900mg of Delta 10 infused with Delta 8 and the Green Dream terpene.



Green Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Green Crack and Blue Dream. With enduring effects and a complex aroma that mixes citrus and floral accents, there’s no denying this strain's appeal to indica and sativa lovers alike.



Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 10 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.