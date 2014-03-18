About this product
This is a single Hemp Living Delta 10 Cartridge. Each 1g vape cartridge contains 900mg of Delta 10 infused with Delta 8 and the Green Dream terpene.
Green Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Green Crack and Blue Dream. With enduring effects and a complex aroma that mixes citrus and floral accents, there’s no denying this strain's appeal to indica and sativa lovers alike.
Our authentic, top of the line, CCELL Cartridges absorb and vaporize high-viscosity extracts through a patented ceramic formulation and manufacturing process. Our Delta 10 Vape Cartridges comply with the 2018 US Farm Hemp Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Green Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
138 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
